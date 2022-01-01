Chicken salad in
Near North Side
/
Chicago
/
Near North Side
/
Chicken Salad
Near North Side restaurants that serve chicken salad
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Headquarters Beercade
213 W Institute Place, Chicago
Avg 4.5
(2 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$14.00
romaine, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese
More about Headquarters Beercade
Browse other tasty dishes in Near North Side
Crispy Chicken
Avocado Toast
Grilled Chicken
Chocolate Cake
Gyoza
Samosa
French Fries
Croissants
More near Near North Side to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
West Loop
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Pilsen
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
North Center
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Bucktown
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Gold Coast
No reviews yet
Chatham
Avg 3.1
(3 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 3.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Ottawa
No reviews yet
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston