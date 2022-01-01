Chilaquiles in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
|Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.