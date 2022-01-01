Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Near North Side

Go
Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve chilaquiles

02caa0da-978e-4c6f-855d-a282335c5649 image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
314f5866-668c-4d41-9771-b4e25f616326 image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SANDWICHES

XOCO

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (9917 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Verdes$11.00
Crunchy tortillas, tomatillo-serrano sauce, poblano rajas, Samuel’s cheese, sunny-side up egg.
More about XOCO

Browse other tasty dishes in Near North Side

Pudding

Sweet Potato Fries

Spaghetti

Lobsters

Hibiscus Tea

Carbonara

French Toast

Caprese Salad

Map

More near Near North Side to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston