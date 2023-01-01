Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb biryani in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Near North Side restaurants that serve lamb biryani

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

Lamb Biryani$13.00
More about Moti Cafe
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
LAMB BIRYANI$23.00
Saffron flavored basmati rice and boneless pieces of lamb cooked with Indian spices on low heat
More about India House Chicago

