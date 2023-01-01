Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mango lassi in
Near North Side
/
Chicago
/
Near North Side
/
Mango Lassi
Near North Side restaurants that serve mango lassi
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$5.99
More about Moti Cafe
India House Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
No reviews yet
MANGO LASSI
$7.00
More about India House Chicago
Browse other tasty dishes in Near North Side
Gnocchi
Lobsters
Chicken Salad
Muffins
Chili
Sliders
Fudge Brownies
Nachos
More near Near North Side to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
West Loop
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Pilsen
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
North Center
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Bucktown
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Chatham
Avg 3.1
(2 restaurants)
Gold Coast
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(52 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(205 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(738 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(89 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston