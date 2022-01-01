Near West Side Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Near West Side
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Tacos (Mxn Style)
|$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
|Tacos
|$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Side of Salsa
|$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Enchiladas Pollo
|$19.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, amish oven roasted chicken, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa, Roja, Verde, red onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
|Trio Camarón
|$22.00
Three pan seared - buttered tiger shrimp, hand pressed corn tortillas, Napa cabbage, pico de gallo, habanero aioli, avocado, and cilantro.
Contains: shellfish , dairy , egg .
|Elote Mexicano
|$8.00
Elote mexicano steamed corn off the cob, cotija cheese, mayo, chili piquin powder
contains: dairy , egg .