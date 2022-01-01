Near West Side Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Near West Side

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos (Mxn Style)$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Tacos$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Side of Salsa$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
More about Taco Burrito King
La Josie image

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enchiladas Pollo$19.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, amish oven roasted chicken, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa, Roja, Verde, red onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
Trio Camarón$22.00
Three pan seared - buttered tiger shrimp, hand pressed corn tortillas, Napa cabbage, pico de gallo, habanero aioli, avocado, and cilantro.
Contains: shellfish , dairy , egg .
Elote Mexicano$8.00
Elote mexicano steamed corn off the cob, cotija cheese, mayo, chili piquin powder
contains: dairy , egg .
More about La Josie
Velvet Taco image

 

Velvet Taco

910 W. Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco

