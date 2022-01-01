Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Near West Side

Near West Side restaurants
Near West Side restaurants that serve chopped salad

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$14.95
Bacon, egg & ranch dressing. Dressing served on the side. (gluten free)
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Formento's

925 W Randolph, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chop Salad$16.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan cheese, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Caper Berries, Pepperoncini, Red wine vinaigrette.
Antipasti Chopped Salad$12.00
Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Caper Berries, Pepperoncini, with red wine vinaigrette.
