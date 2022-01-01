Chopped salad in Near West Side
Near West Side restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Au Cheval Chicago
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Bacon, egg & ranch dressing. Dressing served on the side. (gluten free)
More about Formento's
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Formento's
925 W Randolph, Chicago
|Chop Salad
|$16.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan cheese, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Caper Berries, Pepperoncini, Red wine vinaigrette.
|Antipasti Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Caper Berries, Pepperoncini, with red wine vinaigrette.