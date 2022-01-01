Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Near West Side

Go
Near West Side restaurants
Toast

Near West Side restaurants that serve eel

Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Unagi (eel) Sauce$1.50
More about Talay
Ramen Takeya image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Takeya

819 W Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Eel Donburi$9.00
Sweet soy, sesame seeds, seaweed
confetti and steamed rice
More about Ramen Takeya

Browse other tasty dishes in Near West Side

Cappuccino

Seaweed Salad

Avocado Toast

Brisket

Chili

Tostadas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Near West Side to explore

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

River North

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Ravenswood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Jefferson Park

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston