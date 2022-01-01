Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eel in
Near West Side
/
Chicago
/
Near West Side
/
Eel
Near West Side restaurants that serve eel
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
No reviews yet
Unagi (eel) Sauce
$1.50
More about Talay
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
Avg 4.1
(782 reviews)
BBQ Eel Donburi
$9.00
Sweet soy, sesame seeds, seaweed
confetti and steamed rice
More about Ramen Takeya
