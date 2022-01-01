Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Roscoe Village

Go
Roscoe Village restaurants
Toast

Roscoe Village restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Same Same

2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gaeng Hung Lay (Pork Curry)$16.00
Braised pork, cut bite size, in a flavorful curry gravy of lemongrass, chili, turmeric, tamarind, and ginger. Served with jasmine rice. One of our house favorites!
Green Curry$16.00
A house favorite. Very bright flavors of Thai basil, cilantro, ginger, kaffir lime leaf, shallots, jalapeno, blending together for a flavorful dish. Served with chicken, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and Thai eggplant. Side of jasmine rice. Naturally gluten free, can be made vegan.
Panang Curry$16.00
A mild spice red curry with green pepper, bamboo shoots, corn, and onion. Curry base of peanuts, galangal, chili, garlic, toasted cumin seeds, and coriander. Side of jasmine rice. Choice of vegetable, tofu, chicken, or beef. Naturally gluten free.
More about Same Same
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry$10.50
Your choice of meat in a rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers and basil leaves. (Panang curry contains peanut)
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Roscoe Village

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Fish Tacos

Veggie Burgers

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Soup

Chocolate Cake

Meatloaf

Map

More near Roscoe Village to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Near Southside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston