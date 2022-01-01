Curry in Roscoe Village
Roscoe Village restaurants that serve curry
More about Same Same
Same Same
2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Gaeng Hung Lay (Pork Curry)
|$16.00
Braised pork, cut bite size, in a flavorful curry gravy of lemongrass, chili, turmeric, tamarind, and ginger. Served with jasmine rice. One of our house favorites!
|Green Curry
|$16.00
A house favorite. Very bright flavors of Thai basil, cilantro, ginger, kaffir lime leaf, shallots, jalapeno, blending together for a flavorful dish. Served with chicken, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and Thai eggplant. Side of jasmine rice. Naturally gluten free, can be made vegan.
|Panang Curry
|$16.00
A mild spice red curry with green pepper, bamboo shoots, corn, and onion. Curry base of peanuts, galangal, chili, garlic, toasted cumin seeds, and coriander. Side of jasmine rice. Choice of vegetable, tofu, chicken, or beef. Naturally gluten free.