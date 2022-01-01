The Loop breakfast spots you'll love

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in The Loop

The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
House Salad$8.00
The Dearborn Burger$20.00
More about The Dearborn
Goddess and the Baker image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
Impossible Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Goddess And the Baker image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)$11.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce on sesame semolina
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
More about Goddess And the Baker
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Breakfast Burrito$6.05
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

37 S La Salle, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wrigley Peeled$6.99
Chocolate whey protein, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [500 cals, 25g protein, 33g net carbs]
Buffalo Bar-rito$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
Healthy Club Salad$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [520 cals, 37g protein, 25g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Café by the River image

 

Café by the River

120 North Wacker, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, Valdeon blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
Grilled Cheese$10.00
A mixture of four spanish cheeses: Los Cameros , Payeyo, Manchego and Tetilla
Half Flauta- 9 inches$9.00
Paletilla Iberica de Bellota, Manchego cheese, tomato fresco, olive oil on crispy bread
More about Café by the River
Eggy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$12.95
2 eggs over medium, bacon, mixed greens, house-made red onion jam & herb aioli on a fresh toasted bun. Served with Eggy's potatoes
Orange Juice$3.50
8 oz.
Breakfast Poutine$13.50
Eggy's fries and cheese curds topped with 2 eggs your way and smothered in sausage gravy
More about Eggy's Diner
Do-Rite Donuts image

 

Do-Rite Donuts

233 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Do-Rite Donuts

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in The Loop

Kale Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

Croissants

Tomato Soup

Greek Salad

Chili

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston