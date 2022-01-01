The Loop breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in The Loop
The Dearborn
145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$23.00
|House Salad
|$8.00
|The Dearborn Burger
|$20.00
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Popular items
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
|Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)
|$11.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
|Morning Sandwich
|$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce on sesame semolina
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.05
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
37 S La Salle, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wrigley Peeled
|$6.99
Chocolate whey protein, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [500 cals, 25g protein, 33g net carbs]
|Buffalo Bar-rito
|$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
|Healthy Club Salad
|$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [520 cals, 37g protein, 25g net carbs]
Café by the River
120 North Wacker, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, Valdeon blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
|Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
A mixture of four spanish cheeses: Los Cameros , Payeyo, Manchego and Tetilla
|Half Flauta- 9 inches
|$9.00
Paletilla Iberica de Bellota, Manchego cheese, tomato fresco, olive oil on crispy bread
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.95
2 eggs over medium, bacon, mixed greens, house-made red onion jam & herb aioli on a fresh toasted bun. Served with Eggy's potatoes
|Orange Juice
|$3.50
8 oz.
|Breakfast Poutine
|$13.50
Eggy's fries and cheese curds topped with 2 eggs your way and smothered in sausage gravy