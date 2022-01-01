The Loop Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in The Loop

Sopraffina Marketcaffe image

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Continental Buffet (priced per person)$8.69
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and sweet rolls served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (6 person minimum)
Classic Sandwich Box Lunch$10.49
choice of sandwich served with classic potato chips and gourmet cookie
Euro Sandwich Basket (price per person)$11.69
a selection of HALF sandwiches or wraps (1 half per person), served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad
(choose two)
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Sopraffina Marketcaffe image

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gourmet Sandwich Basket (price per person)$15.69
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad (choose two)
(6 people = 9 sandwich halves)
Classic Sandwich Box Lunch$13.19
choice of sandwich, served with potato chips and gourmet cookie
Southwest Salad Box$14.49
mixed greens, RWA cilantro lime chicken, roasted corn, black beans, radish, green onions, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro lime dressing
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
The Village image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Bread
Crunchy Italian bread brushed with garlic infused olive oil and baked then topped with parmesan cheese.
Lasagne$16.00
Layers of lasagna, meat sauce, béchamel cream sauce, and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana$22.95
Breaded chicken breast baked in tomato sauce covered in parmesan and baked mozzarella cheese, served with a side of mostaccioli.
More about The Village
Acanto image

 

Acanto

18 South Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom$20.00
truffled ricotta, roasted garlic, parmesan
Bruschetta$16.00
truffled ricotta, prosciutto san danielle, balsamic
Black Pepper Rigatoni$28.00
catalpa grove lamb ragout, cacio cavalo, bread crumbs
More about Acanto
Pazzo's image

 

Pazzo's

311 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pazzo's

