The Loop Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in The Loop
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Continental Buffet (priced per person)
|$8.69
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and sweet rolls served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (6 person minimum)
|Classic Sandwich Box Lunch
|$10.49
choice of sandwich served with classic potato chips and gourmet cookie
|Euro Sandwich Basket (price per person)
|$11.69
a selection of HALF sandwiches or wraps (1 half per person), served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad
(choose two)
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Popular items
|Gourmet Sandwich Basket (price per person)
|$15.69
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad (choose two)
(6 people = 9 sandwich halves)
|Classic Sandwich Box Lunch
|$13.19
choice of sandwich, served with potato chips and gourmet cookie
|Southwest Salad Box
|$14.49
mixed greens, RWA cilantro lime chicken, roasted corn, black beans, radish, green onions, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro lime dressing
More about The Village
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
Crunchy Italian bread brushed with garlic infused olive oil and baked then topped with parmesan cheese.
|Lasagne
|$16.00
Layers of lasagna, meat sauce, béchamel cream sauce, and parmesan cheese.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.95
Breaded chicken breast baked in tomato sauce covered in parmesan and baked mozzarella cheese, served with a side of mostaccioli.
More about Acanto
Acanto
18 South Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mushroom
|$20.00
truffled ricotta, roasted garlic, parmesan
|Bruschetta
|$16.00
truffled ricotta, prosciutto san danielle, balsamic
|Black Pepper Rigatoni
|$28.00
catalpa grove lamb ragout, cacio cavalo, bread crumbs