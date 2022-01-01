The Loop steakhouses you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Prime & Provisions
222 N LaSalle St, Chicago
|Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
6oz Crystal Valley Farms fried chicken breast, battered in our house batter, served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomato, pickles and a garlic aoli. Served with French Fries.
|Decadent Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Elbow macaroni, gruyere, fontina & cheddar cheese & secret ingredient. Finished with Panko breadcrumb crust.
|Dry-Aged Prime Burger
|$19.00
8oz Dry aged patty. Built from the bottom up is base of toasted brioche bun, sliced white onion lightly grilled, 3 fresh tomato slices, burger patty, American cheese, Dijonaise, pickles, top off with toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries.