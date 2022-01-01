Burritos in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve burritos
More about Goddess and the Baker
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Sunrise Burrito
|$9.99
eggs, cheddar, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo in a whole wheat tortilla
More about Drunken Bean
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Baked Eggs, Avocado, Salsa, Fresh Jalapeños, Hash Browns, Mozzarella Cheese
More about Goddess And the Baker
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Sunrise Burrito
|$9.99
eggs, cheddar, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo in a whole wheat tortilla