Hummus in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve hummus
More about Drunken Bean
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Seasonal Hummus
|$10.00
served with veggies and pita
|Greek Hummus Toast
|$11.00
Hummus, feta tomato, cucumbers, served on a toasted sourdough bread and topped off with zesty arugula, fresh hard boiled egg and paprika
More about Avli on The Park
Avli on The Park
180 N Field Blvd, Chicago
|Hummus
|$14.00
chickpea, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic VN GF
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Hummus & Vegetable (MEAL)
|$40.00
|Hummus
|$13.00
Carrots, cucumber, celery, bell peppers,
bleu cheese dressing, naan bread
More about Greek Kitchen - Washington
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Kitchen - Washington
219 W Washington, Chicago
|Hummus & Pita Chips
|$35.00
Served with house-baked pita chips; serves 10
|Hummus & Pita Chips
|$3.95
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Hummus Pinwheel
|$4.00
Shaved Turkey, House Made Hummus, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, White Cheddar on a Spinach Wrap (this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please)
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
One North Kitchen and Bar
1 N WACKER DR, Chicago
|Traditional Hummus
|$10.95
pita chips, cucumber, cherry tomato, kalamata olives
More about The Marq
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Marq
60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO
|Hummus
|$11.00
hummus, piperade, parmesan tuile, herbs, pita with zaatar butter