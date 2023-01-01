Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in The Loop

The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seasonal Hummus$10.00
served with veggies and pita
Greek Hummus Toast$11.00
Hummus, feta tomato, cucumbers, served on a toasted sourdough bread and topped off with zesty arugula, fresh hard boiled egg and paprika
More about Drunken Bean
Item pic

 

Avli on The Park

180 N Field Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$14.00
chickpea, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic VN GF
More about Avli on The Park
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus & Vegetable (MEAL)$40.00
Hummus$13.00
Carrots, cucumber, celery, bell peppers,
bleu cheese dressing, naan bread
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Greek Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen - Washington

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Pita Chips$35.00
Served with house-baked pita chips; serves 10
Hummus & Pita Chips$3.95
More about Greek Kitchen - Washington
Item pic

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Hummus Pinwheel$4.00
Shaved Turkey, House Made Hummus, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, White Cheddar on a Spinach Wrap (this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please)
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Main pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Hummus$10.95
pita chips, cucumber, cherry tomato, kalamata olives
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$11.00
hummus, piperade, parmesan tuile, herbs, pita with zaatar butter
More about The Marq
City Social image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

City Social

120 N Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Garlic Hummus$15.00
More about City Social

