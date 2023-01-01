Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in West Loop

West Loop restaurants
West Loop restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Item pic

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita$24.00
Steak and Chicken grilled with peppers and onions - served with your choice of tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Banner pic

FALAFEL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

BenjYehuda - Madison

500 W Madison, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Abundance Buffet Chicken, Steak, Gyro and Falafel$18.00
Buffet Style Catering that includes:
Basmati and Lemon Dill Brown rice
Chicken Shawarma
Steak Shawarma
Gyro (lamb and beef)
Falafel
Hand-Stretched Pita
Hummus and Baba Ganoush
Jerusalem Salad, corn salad, pickles, carrot salad, cabbage salad, and romaine lettuce
Hot Sauce, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Tzatziki Sauce
**Price is per person**
More about BenjYehuda - Madison

