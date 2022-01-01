Curry in West Loop
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters
131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$10.00
Halal chicken, curry, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pickled daikon and carrots
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Green or Red Curry with side of rice
|$16.00
House made green curry paste, coconut milk, thai eggplants, fish sauce, shrimp paste, onion, thai basil with choice of protein serve with side of white rice
|Chicken Curry Banh mi
|$10.00
Halal chicken, curry, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pickled daikon and carrots
|Curry Soup (Ca Ri Ga)
|$17.00
yellow curry, vegetables, rice noodles, scallions with chicken or vegetarian tofu