Curry in West Loop

West Loop restaurants
Toast

West Loop restaurants that serve curry

Saigon Sisters image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters

131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$10.00
Halal chicken, curry, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pickled daikon and carrots
More about Saigon Sisters
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green or Red Curry with side of rice$16.00
House made green curry paste, coconut milk, thai eggplants, fish sauce, shrimp paste, onion, thai basil with choice of protein serve with side of white rice
Chicken Curry Banh mi$10.00
Halal chicken, curry, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pickled daikon and carrots
Curry Soup (Ca Ri Ga)$17.00
yellow curry, vegetables, rice noodles, scallions with chicken or vegetarian tofu
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

