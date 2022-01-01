West Town cafés you'll love

Cracked: The Egg Came First image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked: The Egg Came First

1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SMALL Parmesan Truffle Tots$5.99
SMALL Crispy Tots$4.99
Salami Monster$8.99
More about Cracked: The Egg Came First
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Biscuits & Gravy$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Café Colao image

SANDWICHES

Café Colao

2638 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Avena De Coco$4.00
House Special-homemade coconut oatmeal, 12oz.
Egg, Ham & Cheese$7.50
Egg (omelette), ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
Steak, Egg & Cheese$10.25
Shredded steak, egg (omelette), mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
More about Café Colao

