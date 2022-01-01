West Town cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in West Town
More about Cracked: The Egg Came First
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked: The Egg Came First
1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|SMALL Parmesan Truffle Tots
|$5.99
|SMALL Crispy Tots
|$4.99
|Salami Monster
|$8.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Three Eggs w/ Meat
|$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
More about Café Colao
SANDWICHES
Café Colao
2638 W Division St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sm Avena De Coco
|$4.00
House Special-homemade coconut oatmeal, 12oz.
|Egg, Ham & Cheese
|$7.50
Egg (omelette), ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
|Steak, Egg & Cheese
|$10.25
Shredded steak, egg (omelette), mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted