Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in West Town

Go
West Town restaurants
Toast

West Town restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake$8.00
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake with Cajeta (similar to caramel). Note: the crust has wheat/gluten (no cross contamination); the only item on our menu that has gluten
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake$8.00
More about Takito Kitchen
Kasama image

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Whoopie Pie - Gluten Free$7.00
Berry Creme Fraiche Cheesecake$8.00
Rich and creamy cheesecake with graham crust and assorted berries. 4 inch
More about Kasama
Joey G's Mac & Cheese image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM

Joey G's Mac & Cheese

959 N Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$3.95
More about Joey G's Mac & Cheese

Browse other tasty dishes in West Town

Patty Melts

Hash Browns

Baked Mac And Cheese

Egg Sandwiches

Salmon

Shumai

Carrot Cake

Octopus

Map

More near West Town to explore

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston