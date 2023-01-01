Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in West Town

Go
West Town restaurants
Toast

West Town restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Kasama image

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Kasama Hot Chocolate$4.50
38% milk chocolate
More about Kasama
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about Marshall's Landing

Browse other tasty dishes in West Town

Patty Melts

Fried Rice

Mac And Cheese

Chopped Salad

Pancakes

Bisque

Pies

Tomato Soup

Map

More near West Town to explore

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (991 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston