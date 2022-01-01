Chicken salad in Wicker Park
Wicker Park restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato, Celery, Onion, Cranberry's. Tarragon Mayo on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
|Southwest Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.25
Romaine Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, with Chipotle Ranch Dressing in a Spinach Tortilla.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Chicken Breast, Shredded Parmesan & Croutons with Caesar Dressing.
More about Chop Shop
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chop Shop
2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Heart of Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons, Caesar Dressing
More about Paradise Park
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Paradise Park
1913 West North Ave, Chicago
|Blackend Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Caesar with blackened chicken, sun dried tomatoes, croutons & parmesan
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Buffalo-style chicken, fresh romaine, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing