Chicken salad in Wicker Park

Wicker Park restaurants
Toast

Wicker Park restaurants that serve chicken salad

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato, Celery, Onion, Cranberry's. Tarragon Mayo on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
Southwest Chicken Salad Wrap$9.25
Romaine Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, with Chipotle Ranch Dressing in a Spinach Tortilla.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Chicken Breast, Shredded Parmesan & Croutons with Caesar Dressing.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Chop Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chop Shop

2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Heart of Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons, Caesar Dressing
More about Chop Shop
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Paradise Park

1913 West North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1401 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackend Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Caesar with blackened chicken, sun dried tomatoes, croutons & parmesan
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Buffalo-style chicken, fresh romaine, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing
More about Paradise Park

