Chula Vista seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Chula Vista
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar 3
601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Octopus Taco
|$4.75
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$3.50
More about Ceviche Craft
SEAFOOD
Ceviche Craft
1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Clam Chowder.
|$3.95
A delicious combination of clams, potatoes, corn, and secret spices. Available seasonally for a limited time.
|Tuna Chowder.
Not your average Tuna Chowder. Made with potatoes, carrots, celery, fresh ahi tuna & secret herbs and spices, this is truly a showstopper. Pro Tip: top it with onions, cilantro, mayo crema & serrano for a spicy kick.
|Large Ceviche Bowl.
|$16.95
Choose four (4) proteins, one flavor, and select garnishments.
More about El Cruce+241
SEAFOOD
El Cruce+241
241 Third Ave. Suite C, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Taco de Pescado Frito
|$4.00
Beer battered fish taco with fresh cabbage, jalapeno aioli finished with pickled red onions and red bell peppers
|Ceviche campechano
|$15.00
Serves two people. Mixed seafood ceviche, dried chile paste, cucumber, tomato and serrano
|Ensalada verde
|$7.00
Mixed greens salad, shallots, beets, avocado and dill vinaigrette, cucumber with candied pistachios
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Karina's Mexican Seafood
2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Pulpo a las Brasas
|$25.00
Whole charbroiled octopus with our own zarandeado sauce.
|Ceviche Karina's (Tostada)
|$7.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
|Carne Asada
|$23.00
Thin sliced rib eye cooked to perfection and topped with guacamole, cilantro, onions & beans. Served with flour tortillas.