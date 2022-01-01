Chula Vista seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Chula Vista

TJ Oyster Bar 3 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar 3

601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista

Avg 3.8 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Octopus Taco$4.75
Shrimp Taco$3.75
Grilled Fish Taco$3.50
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
Ceviche Craft image

SEAFOOD

Ceviche Craft

1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista

Avg 4.6 (623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Clam Chowder.$3.95
A delicious combination of clams, potatoes, corn, and secret spices. Available seasonally for a limited time.
Tuna Chowder.
Not your average Tuna Chowder. Made with potatoes, carrots, celery, fresh ahi tuna & secret herbs and spices, this is truly a showstopper. Pro Tip: top it with onions, cilantro, mayo crema & serrano for a spicy kick.
Large Ceviche Bowl.$16.95
Choose four (4) proteins, one flavor, and select garnishments.
More about Ceviche Craft
El Peladito image

 

El Peladito

2130 Birch Rd Suite 104, CHULA VISTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about El Peladito
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

El Cruce+241

241 Third Ave. Suite C, Chula Vista

Avg 4.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco de Pescado Frito$4.00
Beer battered fish taco with fresh cabbage, jalapeno aioli finished with pickled red onions and red bell peppers
Ceviche campechano$15.00
Serves two people. Mixed seafood ceviche, dried chile paste, cucumber, tomato and serrano
Ensalada verde$7.00
Mixed greens salad, shallots, beets, avocado and dill vinaigrette, cucumber with candied pistachios
More about El Cruce+241
Restaurant banner

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pulpo a las Brasas$25.00
Whole charbroiled octopus with our own zarandeado sauce.
Ceviche Karina's (Tostada)$7.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
Carne Asada$23.00
Thin sliced rib eye cooked to perfection and topped with guacamole, cilantro, onions & beans. Served with flour tortillas.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood

