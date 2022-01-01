Tacos in Chula Vista

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chula Vista restaurants
Toast

Chula Vista restaurants that serve tacos

The FoodFather, Co image

 

The FoodFather, Co

294 Third Ave, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish taco$3.50
Beer battered fish of the day, Corn tortillas, Slaw, Pico, Crema & Salsa
More about The FoodFather, Co
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Bento & Noodles Eastlake

2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118, Chula Vista

Avg 3.7 (995 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuna Taco$10.99
Spicy Tuna and Avocado On Wonton Shells
More about Bento & Noodles Eastlake
TJ Oyster Bar 3 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar 3

601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista

Avg 3.8 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Tuna Taco$4.25
Seafood Taco$4.25
Shrimp Chipotle Taco$4.75
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
2 Pollo Asado Tacos image

 

Santo’s Mexican Eatery

2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 102, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Pollo Asado Tacos$5.50
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Cilantro & Avocado Crema.
5 Santo's Chicken Rolled Tacos$8.50
Shredded Chicken, Melted Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Crisp Lettuce, Crema, Pico De Gallo, & Cotija
2 Battered Fish Tacos$6.00
More about Santo’s Mexican Eatery
Item pic

 

Novo Brazil

2015 Birch Rd, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Tacos$15.00
More about Novo Brazil
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Ceviche Craft

1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista

Avg 4.6 (623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Tacos$4.95
Your choice of protein & flavor sautéed with tomatoes, carrots, red onions & cilantro - smothered in melted cheese & stuffed in a lightly toasted flour tortilla with cabbage & topped with mayo-crema or chipotle aioli
More about Ceviche Craft
The Search Bar image

 

The Search Bar

881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$16.00
Beer battered (with Xteca Mexican Lager) cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle lime
More about The Search Bar
Karina's Mexican Seafood image

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tia Nacha Taco (1)$6.00
Grilled tacos with beans, marlin & cheese.
Pescado Taco (1)$6.50
Corn tortilla with grilled or beer battered fish.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco (1)$7.00
Flour tortilla taco with grilled shrimp, cream cheese and serrano peppers wrapped in bacon. Topped with spicy mango and zarandeado sauces.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Banner pic

 

The Vogue Tavern

230 Third Ave, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos - Chicken Molé
More about The Vogue Tavern
Item pic

 

CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT

386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Taco$10.49
Spicy Tuna and Avocado On Wonton Shells
More about CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT
Taco de portobello asado image

SEAFOOD

El Cruce+241

241 Third Ave. Suite C, Chula Vista

Avg 4.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
5 Tacos for $20$20.00
Hand-pressed tortillas. Choose from 4 taco varieties.
Taco de portobello asado$5.00
Grilled portobello mushroom, avocado, cilantro, red onions, salsa
Taco de pulpo$5.00
Octopus, lamb chorizo, corn masa, pickled red bell peppers and onions, cilantro, provolone cheese
More about El Cruce+241
Restaurant banner

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Camaron Enchilado Taco (1)$7.00
Corn tortilla with grilled shrimp, butter, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.
Rib Eye Taco (2)$13.00
Flour tortillas with thin sliced rib eye topped with guacamole, cilantro & onions.
Pulpo Enchilado Taco (1)$7.00
Corn tortilla with grilled octopus, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Consumer pic

 

Taco Lounge

1970 Avenida Escaya Suite 105, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Asada$3.29
Taco Shrimp (Beer Battered)$3.19
Taco Portobello$3.99
More about Taco Lounge

