Tacos in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve tacos
More about The FoodFather, Co
The FoodFather, Co
294 Third Ave, Chula Vista
|Fish taco
|$3.50
Beer battered fish of the day, Corn tortillas, Slaw, Pico, Crema & Salsa
More about Bento & Noodles Eastlake
SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Bento & Noodles Eastlake
2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118, Chula Vista
|Tuna Taco
|$10.99
Spicy Tuna and Avocado On Wonton Shells
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar 3
601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista
|Smoked Tuna Taco
|$4.25
|Seafood Taco
|$4.25
|Shrimp Chipotle Taco
|$4.75
More about Santo’s Mexican Eatery
Santo’s Mexican Eatery
2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 102, Chula Vista
|2 Pollo Asado Tacos
|$5.50
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Cilantro & Avocado Crema.
|5 Santo's Chicken Rolled Tacos
|$8.50
Shredded Chicken, Melted Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Crisp Lettuce, Crema, Pico De Gallo, & Cotija
|2 Battered Fish Tacos
|$6.00
More about Ceviche Craft
SEAFOOD
Ceviche Craft
1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista
|Seafood Tacos
|$4.95
Your choice of protein & flavor sautéed with tomatoes, carrots, red onions & cilantro - smothered in melted cheese & stuffed in a lightly toasted flour tortilla with cabbage & topped with mayo-crema or chipotle aioli
More about The Search Bar
The Search Bar
881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Beer battered (with Xteca Mexican Lager) cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle lime
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Karina's Mexican Seafood
89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista
|Tia Nacha Taco (1)
|$6.00
Grilled tacos with beans, marlin & cheese.
|Pescado Taco (1)
|$6.50
Corn tortilla with grilled or beer battered fish.
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco (1)
|$7.00
Flour tortilla taco with grilled shrimp, cream cheese and serrano peppers wrapped in bacon. Topped with spicy mango and zarandeado sauces.
More about CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT
CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT
386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista
|Tuna Taco
|$10.49
Spicy Tuna and Avocado On Wonton Shells
More about El Cruce+241
SEAFOOD
El Cruce+241
241 Third Ave. Suite C, Chula Vista
|5 Tacos for $20
|$20.00
Hand-pressed tortillas. Choose from 4 taco varieties.
|Taco de portobello asado
|$5.00
Grilled portobello mushroom, avocado, cilantro, red onions, salsa
|Taco de pulpo
|$5.00
Octopus, lamb chorizo, corn masa, pickled red bell peppers and onions, cilantro, provolone cheese
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Karina's Mexican Seafood
2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista
|Camaron Enchilado Taco (1)
|$7.00
Corn tortilla with grilled shrimp, butter, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.
|Rib Eye Taco (2)
|$13.00
Flour tortillas with thin sliced rib eye topped with guacamole, cilantro & onions.
|Pulpo Enchilado Taco (1)
|$7.00
Corn tortilla with grilled octopus, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.