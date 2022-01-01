Turkey clubs in
Downtown
/
Cincinnati
/
Downtown
/
Turkey Clubs
Downtown restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Taste of Belgium
911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati
No reviews yet
Turkey Club Baguette
$11.75
Bacon, Havarti, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Chicken Sandwiches
Burritos
Tacos
Veggie Rolls
Grilled Chicken
Dumplings
Pork Dumplings
Fried Rice
More near Downtown to explore
Over-the-Rhine
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Oakley
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Anderson Township
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Corryville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(696 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston