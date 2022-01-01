Over-the-Rhine American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Over-the-Rhine
More about Salazar
Salazar
1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Oyster Sandwich
|$7.00
One wild Chesapeake Bay oyster fried in tempura batter atop a toasted mini Brioche bun with garlic mayo, kimchi, and radish sprouts.
|Farm Greens Salad
|$14.00
Local farm greens with apples, celery, radicchio, urban stead "blue" aged cheddar and a pecan dressing.
|Falafel
|$14.00
Falafel, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, and feta cheese wrapped in a lemon-tahini yogurt-smeared sesame pita or served over farm greens.
More about Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
SANDWICHES
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Gold Shoes
|$12.00
Three Biscuits and a Gravy Flight. Choose 3 Gravies: Sawmill, Peppercorn, Tomato, or Garlic
|Plate for 6
|$14.00
Six Drop Biscuits with Chef's Choice of Butters, Jams, Jellies & Pickles
|Biscuit
|$2.00
Drop Biscuit (Add Butter or Jam +1)
More about Taste of Belgium
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Brunch Burger
|$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
|Harvest Salad
|$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
More about Taft's Ale House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taft's Ale House
1429 Race St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Tri Tip Tacos
|$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
|Ale House Sandwich
|$16.50
Shaved Tri Tip - Red Ranch - Bleu Cheese - Crispy Ale House Onions
|B/C Sandwich
|$16.50
More about Goose & Elder
Goose & Elder
1800 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Single Burger
|$8.50
grass-fed burger patty, American cheese, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed bun
|Grain Bowl
|$9.00
a hearty mix of quinoa, lentils, and great northern beans, with seasonal vegetables, pickled onions, and our house vinaigrette
|Mac-N-Chz
|$7.00
half baked mac-n-chz 🤤
topped with pickled jalapeños and crumbled fritos
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Nation Kitchen and Bar
1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Classic.
|$3.00
Classic Tossed With Salt And Pepper
|Quesadilla.
|$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
|Nation.
|$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, & Horseradish Aioli on a Challah Bun