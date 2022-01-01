Over-the-Rhine American restaurants you'll love

Go
Over-the-Rhine restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Over-the-Rhine

Salazar image

 

Salazar

1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oyster Sandwich$7.00
One wild Chesapeake Bay oyster fried in tempura batter atop a toasted mini Brioche bun with garlic mayo, kimchi, and radish sprouts.
Farm Greens Salad$14.00
Local farm greens with apples, celery, radicchio, urban stead "blue" aged cheddar and a pecan dressing.
Falafel$14.00
Falafel, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, and feta cheese wrapped in a lemon-tahini yogurt-smeared sesame pita or served over farm greens.
More about Salazar
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey image

SANDWICHES

Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey

1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gold Shoes$12.00
Three Biscuits and a Gravy Flight. Choose 3 Gravies: Sawmill, Peppercorn, Tomato, or Garlic
Plate for 6$14.00
Six Drop Biscuits with Chef's Choice of Butters, Jams, Jellies & Pickles
Biscuit$2.00
Drop Biscuit (Add Butter or Jam +1)
More about Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Brunch Burger$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
Harvest Salad$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
More about Taste of Belgium
Taft's Ale House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taft's Ale House

1429 Race St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tri Tip Tacos$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
Ale House Sandwich$16.50
Shaved Tri Tip - Red Ranch - Bleu Cheese - Crispy Ale House Onions
B/C Sandwich$16.50
More about Taft's Ale House
Goose & Elder image

 

Goose & Elder

1800 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Single Burger$8.50
grass-fed burger patty, American cheese, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed bun
Grain Bowl$9.00
a hearty mix of quinoa, lentils, and great northern beans, with seasonal vegetables, pickled onions, and our house vinaigrette
Mac-N-Chz$7.00
half baked mac-n-chz 🤤
topped with pickled jalapeños and crumbled fritos
More about Goose & Elder
Nation Kitchen and Bar image

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic.$3.00
Classic Tossed With Salt And Pepper
Quesadilla.$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
Nation.$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, & Horseradish Aioli on a Challah Bun
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Fuel - OTR image

 

Fuel - OTR

1135 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Heavy on the Greens$11.00
Heavy on the Grains$11.00
More about Fuel - OTR

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Over-the-Rhine

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Turkey Clubs

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Risotto

Cookies

Curry

Map

More near Over-the-Rhine to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston