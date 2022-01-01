Tacos in Clarksville
El Azteca
12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$15.95
Grilled Fish Tacos GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, and a side of creamy chipotle slaw. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
|Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak (L)
|$13.95
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Taco Platter Combo
|$12.95
Taco Platter V* GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
River Hill Grill
6040 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville
|Tacos
|$14.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole
choice of:
chicken with baja sauce
steak with baja sauce
fish with lemon-old bay aioli
