Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Clarksville

Go
Clarksville restaurants
Toast

Clarksville restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL

El Azteca

12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

Avg 3.5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Tacos$15.95
Grilled Fish Tacos GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, and a side of creamy chipotle slaw. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak (L)$13.95
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Taco Platter Combo$12.95
Taco Platter V* GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about El Azteca
Tacos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

River Hill Grill

6040 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$14.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole
choice of:
chicken with baja sauce
steak with baja sauce
fish with lemon-old bay aioli
Tacos$14.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole
choice of:
chicken with baja sauce
steak with baja sauce
fish with lemon-old bay aioli
More about River Hill Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Clarksville

Steak Salad

Cake

Sliders

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Pies

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Map

More near Clarksville to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston