Chocolate cake in Clifton

Go
Clifton restaurants
Toast

Clifton restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Trattoria Villagio

7145 Main St, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seven Layer Chocolate Cake$10.00
Layer upon layer of dark chocolate cake served with homemade caramel sauce
More about Trattoria Villagio
The Main Street Pub image

 

The Main Street Pub

7140 Main Street, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$6.99
More about The Main Street Pub

