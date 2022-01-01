Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Colchester

Colchester restaurants
Colchester restaurants that serve cake

Spanked Puppy

116 Main Street, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Cream Cake$4.50
Choc Raspberry Cake$4.50
Strawberry Bavarian Creme Cake$5.00
More about Spanked Puppy
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$5.99
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

