Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Colchester

Go
Colchester restaurants
Toast

Colchester restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Spanked Puppy image

 

Spanked Puppy

116 Main Street, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
More about Spanked Puppy
Item pic

 

Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Bread Chicken Breast served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted LeBus Bun.
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Colchester

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Corn Dogs

Fried Pickles

Mac And Cheese

Pancakes

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

Map

More near Colchester to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1603 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston