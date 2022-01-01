Grits in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve grits
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Shrimp & Grits
|$26.00
5 tail on shrimp, tomatoes, roasted corn, asparagus, shallots, cajun cream sauce and crab grits.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Dairy, Tomato, Onion (shallots).
|Side Crab Grits
|$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
|Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits
|$5.00
The Turn House
The Turn House
11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia
|Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Shrimp & Grits
|$29.00
Grilled Shrimp Served over our House Made Cheddar Scallion Grits, with Tasso Ham and garnished with Sriracha. Although we recommend keeping this dish as it is if you would like to have a different side with the shrimp please select one, otherwise please do not choose a side.
|Cheddar Scallions Grits
|$6.00
Po Boy Jim Columbia
10000 Town Center Ave Suite B, Columbia
|Cheese Grits
|$5.00
|Shrimp and Grits
|$21.00
Shrimp tossed in our secret sauce filled with spices and cream topped over our cheese grits.
The Ale House Columbia
The Ale House Columbia
6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
|Shrimp & Grits
|$23.99
Gluten-friendly. Spicy shrimp, and andouille sausage, garlic, lemon juice, scallions, and parsley served with cheesy grits.
The Food Market Columbia
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
cajun thyme cream, cheddar grits, andouille sausage chips
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Stone Ground Yellow Grits
|$7.00
Gluten Friendly
|Shrimp and Grits Brunch
|$24.00
|Shrimp and Grits
|$24.00
Andouille sausage, yellow stone ground grits, Cajun spice, bourbon, sharp cheddar cheese, fresh herbs