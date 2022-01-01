Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
5 tail on shrimp, tomatoes, roasted corn, asparagus, shallots, cajun cream sauce and crab grits.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Dairy, Tomato, Onion (shallots).
Side Crab Grits$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits$5.00
More about Busboys and Poets
The Turn House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Turn House

11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
More about The Turn House
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$29.00
Grilled Shrimp Served over our House Made Cheddar Scallion Grits, with Tasso Ham and garnished with Sriracha. Although we recommend keeping this dish as it is if you would like to have a different side with the shrimp please select one, otherwise please do not choose a side.
Cheddar Scallions Grits$6.00
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
Item pic

 

Po Boy Jim Columbia

10000 Town Center Ave Suite B, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Grits$5.00
Shrimp and Grits$21.00
Shrimp tossed in our secret sauce filled with spices and cream topped over our cheese grits.
More about Po Boy Jim Columbia
The Ale House Columbia image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$23.99
Gluten-friendly. Spicy shrimp, and andouille sausage, garlic, lemon juice, scallions, and parsley served with cheesy grits.
More about The Ale House Columbia
The Food Market Columbia image

 

The Food Market Columbia

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
cajun thyme cream, cheddar grits, andouille sausage chips
More about The Food Market Columbia
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stone Ground Yellow Grits$7.00
Gluten Friendly
Shrimp and Grits Brunch$24.00
Shrimp and Grits$24.00
Andouille sausage, yellow stone ground grits, Cajun spice, bourbon, sharp cheddar cheese, fresh herbs
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Shawarma

Reuben

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tacos

Mango Lassi

Jerk Chicken

Brisket

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston