Pudding in Clintonville

Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Banana Pudding Cheesecake
|$9.00
Get ready for a nostalgic treat with our Banana Pudding Cheesecake! Picture a luscious vanilla wafer crust cradling a creamy banana-infused cheesecake, and then imagine a fluffy cloud of whipped banana pudding delicately covering the top. It's a delightful fusion of classic flavors that will transport you to dessert heaven!
|Rice Pudding
|$6.00
Experience a taste of the Middle East with our Riz bi Haleeb, a delightful Arabic twist on the classic rice pudding. Creamy, comforting, and fragrant, this traditional dessert is made with tender rice grains cooked to perfection in a creamy milk base. Infused with aromatic hints of exotic spices, it offers a truly unique and satisfying indulgence. Treat yourself to a spoonful of pure Middle Eastern bliss with every bite of our Rice Pudding!
*GF