Pudding in Clintonville

Clintonville restaurants
Toast

Clintonville restaurants that serve pudding

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe - Clintonville

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding Cheesecake$9.00
Get ready for a nostalgic treat with our Banana Pudding Cheesecake! Picture a luscious vanilla wafer crust cradling a creamy banana-infused cheesecake, and then imagine a fluffy cloud of whipped banana pudding delicately covering the top. It's a delightful fusion of classic flavors that will transport you to dessert heaven!
Rice Pudding$6.00
Experience a taste of the Middle East with our Riz bi Haleeb, a delightful Arabic twist on the classic rice pudding. Creamy, comforting, and fragrant, this traditional dessert is made with tender rice grains cooked to perfection in a creamy milk base. Infused with aromatic hints of exotic spices, it offers a truly unique and satisfying indulgence. Treat yourself to a spoonful of pure Middle Eastern bliss with every bite of our Rice Pudding!
*GF
More about Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RICE PUDDING$3.50
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street

