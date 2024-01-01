Pudding in Clintonville

Experience a taste of the Middle East with our Riz bi Haleeb, a delightful Arabic twist on the classic rice pudding. Creamy, comforting, and fragrant, this traditional dessert is made with tender rice grains cooked to perfection in a creamy milk base. Infused with aromatic hints of exotic spices, it offers a truly unique and satisfying indulgence. Treat yourself to a spoonful of pure Middle Eastern bliss with every bite of our Rice Pudding!

*GF

