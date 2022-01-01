Garden salad in German Village
Roosters - German Village
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Garden Salad - Full
|$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
|Garden Salad - Half
|$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Bahama Mama Sandwich
|$11.00
A grilled link of our original, signature sausage on a toasted New England split top bun, served with our German Potato Salad.
|Bahama Mama Platter
|$15.00
Our famous beef und pork, hickory-smoked sausage deliciously spiced with our secret seasoning, stuffed in old world natural casing. Served over hot kraut und pork with our German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, und split top bun. Awarded Columbus Monthly “10 Best Entrees”
|Jumbo Vanilla Cream Puff
|$6.00
Our famous half pound, award-winning combination of special whipped filling in a lightly baked pastry shell. Vanilla, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge or the Flavor of the Month.