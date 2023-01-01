Mac and cheese in German Village

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - German Village

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo$4.99
Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.79
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus image

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.25
Ch-Mac and Cheese$5.50
