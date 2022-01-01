Caesar salad in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about TAPS - Fish House & Brewery
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery
2745 Lakeshore Drive, Corona
|Great Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, herb Caesar dressing, marinated tomatoes accompanied with cheese stuffed crouton
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Bushfire Kitchen
14135 Limonite St., Suite 240, Eastvale
|Caesar Salad (rgf)
|$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, local organic avocado, and housemade croutons topped with shaved parmesan cheese and served with our housemade caesar dressing.
More about Canyon's Grille
Canyon's Grille
24400 Trilogy Parkway, Corona
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese