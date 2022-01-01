Muffins in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve muffins
Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi
|Banana Nut Muffin
|$2.75
|Chocolate Chunk Muffin
|$2.75
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.75
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Café
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Berry Good Muffin
|$4.00
Our Vegan muffin. Filled with Blueberries and Raspberries!
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$4.00
Cinnamon and chocolate swirled into the batter and topped with our Almond & Cinnamon streusel finished with a sprinkle of Coco.
|Cranberry Orange Muffin
|$4.00
Cranberries and oranges fill this delightful muffin. We finish it with a drizzle of our orange glaze.
