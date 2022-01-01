Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Stingers Coffee

1304 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Nut Muffin$2.75
Chocolate Chunk Muffin$2.75
Blueberry Muffin$2.75
More about Stingers Coffee
Stingers Coffee image

 

Stingers Coffee

7042 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.8 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$2.75
Banana Nut Muffin$2.75
Chocolate Chunk Muffin$2.75
More about Stingers Coffee
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Hester's Café

3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Berry Good Muffin$4.00
Our Vegan muffin. Filled with Blueberries and Raspberries!
Coffee Cake Muffin$4.00
Cinnamon and chocolate swirled into the batter and topped with our Almond & Cinnamon streusel finished with a sprinkle of Coco.
Cranberry Orange Muffin$4.00
Cranberries and oranges fill this delightful muffin. We finish it with a drizzle of our orange glaze.
More about Hester's Café
Item pic

 

Hester's Café

1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Berry Good Muffin$4.00
Our Vegan muffin. Filled with Blueberries and Raspberries!
Coffee Cake Muffin$4.00
Cinnamon and chocolate swirled into the batter and topped with our Almond & Cinnamon streusel finished with a sprinkle of Coco.
Cranberry Orange Muffin$4.00
Cranberries and oranges fill this delightful muffin. We finish it with a drizzle of our orange glaze.
More about Hester's Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Fruit Tarts

Chips And Salsa

Enchiladas

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Rolls

Paninis

Club Sandwiches

Fajitas

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston