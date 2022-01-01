Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Corydon

Go
Corydon restaurants
Toast

Corydon restaurants that serve pretzels

Cluckers image

 

Cluckers

1939 Old Hwy 135 NW, Corydon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Pretzels$8.99
More about Cluckers
FlipDaddy's of Corydon image

 

FlipDaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar

125 Sky Park Drive Northeast, Corydon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Famous Flip Stix$10.00
Blacken’d chicken, roast’d red peppers, cream cheese and Cajun seasoning are combin’d and roll’d in a flour tortilla, then fried and serv’d with a sassy dipping sauce.
Fry Me to The Moon$12.00
Toss’d greens, topp’d with our hand bread’d and fried Kapt’n K Chicken tenders, chopp’d egg, tomatoes, Cheddar and Ranch dressing on the side.
Kids Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Hand Breaded, Fresh, Fried, Chicken Tenders
More about FlipDaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Corydon

Cheesecake

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Map

More near Corydon to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston