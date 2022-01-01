Tacos in Corydon
Beef 'O' Brady's
2402 Landmark Ave NE, Corydon
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about FlipDaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar
FlipDaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar
125 Sky Park Drive Northeast, Corydon
|Famous Flip Stix
|$10.00
Blacken’d chicken, roast’d red peppers, cream cheese and Cajun seasoning are combin’d and roll’d in a flour tortilla, then fried and serv’d with a sassy dipping sauce.
|Fry Me to The Moon
|$12.00
Toss’d greens, topp’d with our hand bread’d and fried Kapt’n K Chicken tenders, chopp’d egg, tomatoes, Cheddar and Ranch dressing on the side.
|Kids Chicken Nuggets
|$7.00
Hand Breaded, Fresh, Fried, Chicken Tenders