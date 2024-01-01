Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gyro salad in
Costa Mesa
/
Costa Mesa
/
Gyro Salad
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve gyro salad
Le Café
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Gyro Salad
$12.99
Strips Of Grilled Gyro atop a Greek Salad with our own Gyro Sauce.
More about Le Café
My Greek Kitchen
204 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Gyro & Salad
$14.95
More about My Greek Kitchen
