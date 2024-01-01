Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro salad in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve gyro salad

Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyro Salad$12.99
Strips Of Grilled Gyro atop a Greek Salad with our own Gyro Sauce.
More about Le Café
Item pic

 

My Greek Kitchen

204 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro & Salad$14.95
More about My Greek Kitchen

