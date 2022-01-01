Enchiladas in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Mi Casa
Mi Casa
296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa
|Chicken Enchilada A la Carte
|$8.45
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$17.45
Two enchiladas covered in our enchilada sauce and topped with guacamole and sour cream
|Spinach Enchilada Dinner
|$16.45
sauteed spinach, red bell peppers, roasted corn, and black beans; topped with your choice of sauce
More about Stafford Prime
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Chicken Enchiladas (Tray - 12 pieces)
|$38.00
charred organic yellow corn tortillas with chicken tinga & Monterey Jack cheese with tomatillo cream sauce
|Beef Enchiladas (Tray - Serves 4-6)
|$38.00
classic beef barrio & Oaxaca cheese in charred corn tortillas w. fresh pico de Gallo
|Chicken Enchiladas (Tray - Serves 4-6)
|$40.00
charred organic yellow corn tortillas with chicken tinga & Monterey jack cheese
with tomatillo cream sauce
More about Taco Mesa
FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa
|Enchiladas Lobster
|$18.00
2 lobster enchiladas topped with roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
|ONE Enchilada Beef
|$6.00
1 shredded beef enchilada topped with pibil red sauce, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
|Enchiladas Mexico City/ S P C
|$13.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS.
2 chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, crema, queso fresco & onions.
More about Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Two Enchiladas Combo
|$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
|Side of Green Enchilada Sauce
|$0.68
|Side of Red Enchilada Sauce
|$0.68