Enchiladas in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Mi Casa

296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada A la Carte$8.45
Enchiladas Rancheras$17.45
Two enchiladas covered in our enchilada sauce and topped with guacamole and sour cream
Spinach Enchilada Dinner$16.45
sauteed spinach, red bell peppers, roasted corn, and black beans; topped with your choice of sauce
More about Mi Casa
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas (Tray - 12 pieces)$38.00
charred organic yellow corn tortillas with chicken tinga & Monterey Jack cheese with tomatillo cream sauce
Beef Enchiladas (Tray - Serves 4-6)$38.00
classic beef barrio & Oaxaca cheese in charred corn tortillas w. fresh pico de Gallo
Chicken Enchiladas (Tray - Serves 4-6)$40.00
charred organic yellow corn tortillas with chicken tinga & Monterey jack cheese
with tomatillo cream sauce
More about Stafford Prime
Taco Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Lobster$18.00
2 lobster enchiladas topped with roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
ONE Enchilada Beef$6.00
1 shredded beef enchilada topped with pibil red sauce, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Enchiladas Mexico City/ S P C$13.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS.
2 chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, crema, queso fresco & onions.
More about Taco Mesa
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
Takeout
Two Enchiladas Combo$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
Side of Green Enchilada Sauce$0.68
Side of Red Enchilada Sauce$0.68
More about Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
Main pic

 

Caliente Southwest Grille

271 E 17th Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ENCHILADAS COMBO 3$11.50
More about Caliente Southwest Grille

