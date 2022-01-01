Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve chicken wraps

e26143ad-7aa2-4642-ba2d-4fc25a875021 image

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Chixy Natural

488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.9 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Chixy's homemade Caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap
Chicken Wrap$10.95
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickle, fresh basil, and mint tossed with delicious house dressing in a tortilla wrap, and includes 1 side house dressing
More about Chixy Natural
Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Shredded Parmesan Cheese w/ Caesar Dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.99
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

OUTPOST Kitchen

1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CURRY WRAP$14.00
Chicken Curry Wrap
Chicken breast, curry spice blend, celery, pickled onion, lime, cilantro, currants, arugula, lemon oil, spinach wrap
More about OUTPOST Kitchen
c6f1f35a-ca29-4a5a-a2a1-14fa83be47eb image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Outpost Kitchen

3420 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (246 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CURRY WRAP$17.00
Chicken Curry Tantra Wrap
Curry spice blend, cashews, dates, celery, red onion, arugula, umami mayo, spinach wrap
More about Outpost Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Tamales

Flan

Chicken Caesar Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Salmon Salad

Short Ribs

Tuna Wraps

Turkey Bacon

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston