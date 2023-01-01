Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Chixy Natural

488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.9 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Caesar Salad$17.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Chixy's homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with flame broiled to order all natural steak
Steak Salad$18.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, and fresh basil topped with flame broiled to order all natural steak, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s), Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread *SHOWN WITH ADD AVOCADO
More about Chixy Natural
Item pic

 

Simply Fish Seafood

1534 Adams Avenue Suite D, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLACKENED STEAK SALAD$19.00
Blackened Cajun Filet Mignon served over Arcadian greens, roasted corn, green onion, red onion, cotija cheese, heirloom tomatoes, cilantro, pumpkin seeds with cilantro dressing
More about Simply Fish Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Bisque

Muffins

Mahi Mahi

Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Brulee

Mac And Cheese

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (990 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (841 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (789 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1532 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston