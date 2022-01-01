Crispy chicken in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Vine & Plate
Vine & Plate
414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake
|Crispy Organic Chicken Wings
|$10.00
$2 off every Tuesday! Type in promo Code wingtuesday. Whole wings, choice of garlic-pecorino-Romano, spicy Korean, or honey bbq sauce, carrots, celery
Regular-Four whole wings
Large-Six whole wings.
More about New Peking Chinese Restaurant
New Peking Chinese Restaurant
40 W TERRA COTTA AVE SUITE G, CRYSTAL LAKE
|Empress Crispy Chicken 溜子鸡
|$14.35
🌶️ Mildly spicy dish of batter fried chicken sautéed with napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts, and bamboo shoots. Enjoy this dish by mixing the sauce and the chicken together when you receive it. Served with white rice. Spicy.
|Hong Sue Crispy Chicken 红烧鸡
|$9.35
Deep-fried battered chicken, and mixed Asian vegetables, with a brown sauce on the side. Enjoy this dish by mixing the sauce and the chicken together when you receive it. Served with white rice.