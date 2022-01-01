Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Crystal Lake

Go
Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Organic Chicken Wings image

 

Vine & Plate

414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Organic Chicken Wings$10.00
$2 off every Tuesday! Type in promo Code wingtuesday. Whole wings, choice of garlic-pecorino-Romano, spicy Korean, or honey bbq sauce, carrots, celery
Regular-Four whole wings
Large-Six whole wings.
More about Vine & Plate
New Peking Chinese Restaurant image

 

New Peking Chinese Restaurant

40 W TERRA COTTA AVE SUITE G, CRYSTAL LAKE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Empress Crispy Chicken 溜子鸡$14.35
🌶️ Mildly spicy dish of batter fried chicken sautéed with napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts, and bamboo shoots. Enjoy this dish by mixing the sauce and the chicken together when you receive it. Served with white rice. Spicy.
Hong Sue Crispy Chicken 红烧鸡$9.35
Deep-fried battered chicken, and mixed Asian vegetables, with a brown sauce on the side. Enjoy this dish by mixing the sauce and the chicken together when you receive it. Served with white rice.
More about New Peking Chinese Restaurant

