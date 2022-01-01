Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve salmon

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan-Roasted Salmon$21.00
Pan-roasted salmon served with confit Nichol's Farm fingerling potatoes and your choice of vegetable. Topped with provencal relish. Gluten-Free. Contains dairy.
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
Vine & Plate

414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$20.00
Salmon, mixed greens, red onion, pickled beets, strawberries, goat cheese, avocado.
Salmon Quinoa Bowl$23.00
Tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, Mediterranean spices, roasted chickpeas, and arugula.
Salmon Cakes$15.00
Two salmon cakes served with remoulade sauce
More about Vine & Plate
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salmon Salad$16.00
Baby spinach, broiled salmon filet, red onion, strawberries, cucumber, egg and tomato with raspberry vinegarette on side
Broiled Salmon Platter$16.00
A broiled salmon filet drizzled with dill butter and your choice of potato & vegetable
Smoked Salmon Wrap$14.00
A spinach tortilla filled with smoked salmon, red onion, tomato, capers, spinach, fresh greens and raspberry vinegarette
More about Tony's Cafe
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Wrapped Eggs$12.99
Two poached eggs wrapped with smoked salmon on two potato pancakes, dill hollandaise.
California Salmon Club$13.99
Grilled wild caught salmon, bacon, tomato, avocado and baby greens on grilled sourdough bread with chive basil aioli.
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

