Salmon in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve salmon
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Pan-Roasted Salmon
|$21.00
Pan-roasted salmon served with confit Nichol's Farm fingerling potatoes and your choice of vegetable. Topped with provencal relish. Gluten-Free. Contains dairy.
More about Vine & Plate
Vine & Plate
414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake
|Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Salmon, mixed greens, red onion, pickled beets, strawberries, goat cheese, avocado.
|Salmon Quinoa Bowl
|$23.00
Tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, Mediterranean spices, roasted chickpeas, and arugula.
|Salmon Cakes
|$15.00
Two salmon cakes served with remoulade sauce
More about Tony's Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Spinach Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Baby spinach, broiled salmon filet, red onion, strawberries, cucumber, egg and tomato with raspberry vinegarette on side
|Broiled Salmon Platter
|$16.00
A broiled salmon filet drizzled with dill butter and your choice of potato & vegetable
|Smoked Salmon Wrap
|$14.00
A spinach tortilla filled with smoked salmon, red onion, tomato, capers, spinach, fresh greens and raspberry vinegarette
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake
|Salmon Wrapped Eggs
|$12.99
Two poached eggs wrapped with smoked salmon on two potato pancakes, dill hollandaise.
|California Salmon Club
|$13.99
Grilled wild caught salmon, bacon, tomato, avocado and baby greens on grilled sourdough bread with chive basil aioli.