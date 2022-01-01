Pies in Culver City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Culver City restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

4130 Sepulveda Blvd B, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!
Now everyone can have their own Little Pie!
More about Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

The Little Pie

4130 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City

Avg 4.3 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!
Now everyone can have their own Little Pie!
More about The Little Pie
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AKASHA

9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.2 (5745 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Chicken Pot Pie$11.00
Gluten-Free Version of Our Pot Pie! Flakey crust, rich gravy, peas and carrots. serves one, comes frozen
Gluten-Free Mushroom Pot Pie$11.00
flakey crust, shiitake mushrooms, vegetables, mushroom gravy, contains dairy
More about AKASHA

