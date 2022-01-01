Tacos in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve tacos
More about ***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
TACOS
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|STREET TACO corn
|$2.25
Our take on vegan street tacos. Choose a protein, toppings, and add-ons.
|NUNOS TACO PLATE *one protein
|$12.75
5 corn or flour tacos, plus beans & rice.
|BEYOND BEEF CRUNCHY TACO
|$4.00
Classic crunchy taco shell filled with BEYOND meat and topped with lettuce, pico, de gallo, sour cream, and vegan cheddar. *** make it soy free, ask for it with no sour cream.