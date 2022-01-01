Tacos in North Dallas

North Dallas restaurants
North Dallas restaurants that serve tacos

***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill ***** image

TACOS

***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STREET TACO corn$2.25
Our take on vegan street tacos. Choose a protein, toppings, and add-ons.
NUNOS TACO PLATE *one protein$12.75
5 corn or flour tacos, plus beans & rice.
BEYOND BEEF CRUNCHY TACO$4.00
Classic crunchy taco shell filled with BEYOND meat and topped with lettuce, pico, de gallo, sour cream, and vegan cheddar. *** make it soy free, ask for it with no sour cream.
More about ***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
Ground Beef Taco image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ground Beef Taco$4.25
One soft or crispy taco with ground beef
More about Fernando's Midway

