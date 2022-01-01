Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Karaage in
Danville
/
Danville
/
Karaage
Danville restaurants that serve karaage
TARU SUSHI
120 E PROSPECT AVE, Danville
No reviews yet
Chicken Karaage
$15.00
Fried chicken
More about TARU SUSHI
Aozora Japanese Cuisine
820 Sycamore Valley road, Danville
No reviews yet
Karaage
$15.00
Japanese style fried chicken, sweet and spicy soy glaze, house made pickles
More about Aozora Japanese Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Danville
Chicken Enchiladas
Chicken Tenders
Carbonara
Bruschetta
Mac And Cheese
Lemon Tarts
Bread Pudding
Green Beans
More near Danville to explore
Walnut Creek
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Pleasanton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Livermore
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
San Ramon
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Dublin
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Pleasant Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1579 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston