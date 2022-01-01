Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Danville

Danville restaurants that serve mussels

Danville Harvest image

 

Danville Harvest

500 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Mussels$19.00
white wine sauce, grilled bread
More about Danville Harvest
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville

Avg 4.7 (8416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Zuppa of Mussels and Clams$15.00
white wine, garlic, basil, lemon, calabrian chili, caramelized fennel and grilled crostini.
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
Revel Kitchen & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Revel Kitchen & Bar

331 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.8 (4887 reviews)
Takeout
PEI Mussels$16.95
Vadouvan Curry Coconut Milk Sauce, Grilled Bread 16.95 (dairy free) (available gf)
More about Revel Kitchen & Bar
The Peasant & The Pear image

 

The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$19.00
More about The Peasant & The Pear

