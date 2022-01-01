Chicken tenders in Darien

Darien restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Middlesex Club image

 

The Middlesex Club

20 Echo Drive North, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders (4)$6.99
Chicken tenders (3)/Fries$8.99
More about The Middlesex Club
The Goose image

 

The Goose

972 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Fries
More about The Goose

