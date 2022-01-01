Chicken tenders in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Chicken Tenders
Darien restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The Middlesex Club
20 Echo Drive North, Darien
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders (4)
$6.99
Chicken tenders (3)/Fries
$8.99
More about The Middlesex Club
The Goose
972 Post Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$14.00
Fries
More about The Goose
Browse other tasty dishes in Darien
Pies
Crispy Chicken
Kale Salad
Cookies
Burritos
More near Darien to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston