Calamari salad in Darien

Darien restaurants
Darien restaurants that serve calamari salad

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Crackling Calamari Salad$18.00
Fried calamari, romaine, radicchio, frisee, lemon vinaigrette
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
PIZZA

Nino's

390 Boston Post Rd, Darien

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Salad$15.00
More about Nino's

