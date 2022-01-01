Chili in Dayton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dayton restaurants that serve chili

Roosters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Chili - Bowl$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
s/o Chili 3oz$0.79
More about Roosters
Sweet Chili Salmon Salad image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Basil's on Market

312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili Salmon Salad$17.50
Faroe Island salmon over arugula and spinach tossed with candied walnuts, mango salsa topped with sweet chili teriyaki & cilantro served homemade Asian dressing
More about Basil's on Market
Item pic

 

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dogs$10.00
2 hot dogs topped with chili, cheese, onions, & mustard. Served with a side of house-made macaroni salad.
Classic Chili
House-made classic chili.
Chili Cheese Nachos$10.00
Chili, shredded Colby cheddar, sour cream & green onions on a bed of tortilla chips.
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Item pic

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Campfire Chili$6.74
Ground beef, beans and chipotle peppers in Adobe sauce gives this chili just enough heat and smokiness
White Bean and Chicken Chili$6.74
A creamy chicken and white bean chili with corn, green chiles, fresh cilantro and the perfect blend of spices
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

 

Bagger Dave's Tavern

5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Black Bean Chili Bowl$6.95
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
Turkey Black Bean Chili Cup$4.95
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Smokin BBQ image

 

Smokin BBQ

200 E Fifth St, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
TEXAS CHILI PINT$8.00
CHILI MAC BOWL$6.00
CHILI MAC PLATE$8.49
More about Smokin BBQ
Banner pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Veg Chili$6.00
SM Veggie Chili$4.00
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Campfire Chili$6.74
Ground beef, beans, and chipotle peppers in Adobe sauce gives this chili just enough heat and smokiness
White Bean and Chicken Chili$6.74
A creamy chicken and white bean chili with corn, green chiles, fresh cilantro and the perfect blend of spices
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
Blind Bobs image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blind Bobs

430 E 5th St, Dayton

Avg 4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup of Chili$3.50
Chili Bowl$5.00
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
Waffle fries covered in our home made chili, nacho cheese, diced onion, and sour cream.
More about Blind Bobs
Table 33 image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Table 33

130 W 2nd St, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (949 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Carnitas (GF)$14.00
Pork shoulder slowly braised in tomatillos, peppers and herbs, roasted yukon potatoes with smoked onions, confit garlic and spices, queso fresco, sunny side up egg, cilantro (GF)
Pork shoulder slowly braised in tomatillos, peppers and herbs, roasted yukon potatoes with smoked onions, confit garlic and spices, queso fresco, sunny side up egg, cilantro (GF)
More about Table 33
Item pic

 

Mudlick Tap House

135 E 2nd St, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$5.00
Topped with diced red onions and shredded cheddar cheese
More about Mudlick Tap House
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

453 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1107 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

