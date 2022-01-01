Chili in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Chili - Bowl
|$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
|s/o Chili 3oz
|$0.79
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Basil's on Market
312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton
|Sweet Chili Salmon Salad
|$17.50
Faroe Island salmon over arugula and spinach tossed with candied walnuts, mango salsa topped with sweet chili teriyaki & cilantro served homemade Asian dressing
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|Chili Cheese Dogs
|$10.00
2 hot dogs topped with chili, cheese, onions, & mustard. Served with a side of house-made macaroni salad.
|Classic Chili
House-made classic chili.
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$10.00
Chili, shredded Colby cheddar, sour cream & green onions on a bed of tortilla chips.
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Campfire Chili
|$6.74
Ground beef, beans and chipotle peppers in Adobe sauce gives this chili just enough heat and smokiness
|White Bean and Chicken Chili
|$6.74
A creamy chicken and white bean chili with corn, green chiles, fresh cilantro and the perfect blend of spices
Bagger Dave's Tavern
5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville
|Turkey Black Bean Chili Bowl
|$6.95
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
|Turkey Black Bean Chili Cup
|$4.95
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
Smokin BBQ
200 E Fifth St, Dayton
|TEXAS CHILI PINT
|$8.00
|CHILI MAC BOWL
|$6.00
|CHILI MAC PLATE
|$8.49
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|LG Veg Chili
|$6.00
|SM Veggie Chili
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
|Campfire Chili
|$6.74
Ground beef, beans, and chipotle peppers in Adobe sauce gives this chili just enough heat and smokiness
|White Bean and Chicken Chili
|$6.74
A creamy chicken and white bean chili with corn, green chiles, fresh cilantro and the perfect blend of spices
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blind Bobs
430 E 5th St, Dayton
|Cup of Chili
|$3.50
|Chili Bowl
|$5.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Waffle fries covered in our home made chili, nacho cheese, diced onion, and sour cream.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Table 33
130 W 2nd St, Dayton
|Green Chili Carnitas (GF)
|$14.00
Pork shoulder slowly braised in tomatillos, peppers and herbs, roasted yukon potatoes with smoked onions, confit garlic and spices, queso fresco, sunny side up egg, cilantro (GF)
Pork shoulder slowly braised in tomatillos, peppers and herbs, roasted yukon potatoes with smoked onions, confit garlic and spices, queso fresco, sunny side up egg, cilantro (GF)
Mudlick Tap House
135 E 2nd St, Dayton
|Chili
|$5.00
Topped with diced red onions and shredded cheddar cheese