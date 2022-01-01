Deale restaurants you'll love
Deale's top cuisines
Must-try Deale restaurants
More about South County Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South County Cafe
5960 Deale Churchton Rd, Deale
|Popular items
|Steak and Cheese
|$11.49
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, tomato and mayo
|Hamburger
|$11.99
1/2 lb. fresh ground beef, cooked to your liking with your choice of toppings. Served with Fries
|BLT
|$7.99
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread
More about South County Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South County Cafe
5960 Deale Churchton Road, Deale
|Popular items
|Chips and Dips
|$7.00
|Bone In WIngs
|$11.00
|Chicken Bites
|$10.00
More about "Cappys"
"Cappys"
479 Deale Rd, Deale
|Popular items
|Potato Salad
|Fried Chicken Dinner (Dark - Thigh and Leg)
|$16.00
|Fresh Corn
More about Anchored Inn - The Boathouse
Anchored Inn - The Boathouse
604 Cabana Blvd, Deale