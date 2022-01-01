Clams in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve clams
More about 4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Lunch Linguine w/ Clam Sauce
|$14.99
|Clam Sauce
|$18.99
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Sal's Italian Ristorante
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|Linguine Clam Sauce
|$20.99
Sauteed fresh clams sauteed in white wine, garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and a splash of Pinot Grigio
More about Terra Fiamma Restaurant
Terra Fiamma Restaurant
9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Baked Clams Oreganate
|Linguine with Clam Sauce
|$24.00
Whole middle neck clams in your choice of white sauce or red sauce.
More about Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach
|Bowl Clam Chowdah
|$5.79
|Fried Clam App
|$9.99
|Quart Clam Chowdah
|$10.99