Clams in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants
Toast

Delray Beach restaurants that serve clams

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Linguine w/ Clam Sauce$14.99
Clam Sauce$18.99
More about 4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Sal's Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal's Italian Ristorante

4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Linguine Clam Sauce$20.99
Sauteed fresh clams sauteed in white wine, garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and a splash of Pinot Grigio
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Terra Fiamma Restaurant image

 

Terra Fiamma Restaurant

9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Clams Oreganate
Linguine with Clam Sauce$24.00
Whole middle neck clams in your choice of white sauce or red sauce.
More about Terra Fiamma Restaurant
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery

14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Clam Chowdah$5.79
Fried Clam App$9.99
Quart Clam Chowdah$10.99
More about Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
Pizzeria Sophia image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Pizzeria Sophia

15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Clam Pie$14.00
Fresh Garlic, Shredded Mozzarella, Chopped Clams, Capers, Oregano, Italian Parsley
More about Pizzeria Sophia

